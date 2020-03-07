4-year-old boy, woman found safe after Amber Alert issued: CHP

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A 4-year-old boy and woman were found safe Friday night after they were reported missing, authorities say.

Authorities were searching for 4-year-old Reynaldo Gonzalez and 35-year-old Christina Gonzalez who were last seen around 7:30 a.m. near Gates and Main streets in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The California Highway Patrol said the child and woman were abducted.
Police said neither had been seen since the morning and their family was concerned.

The Amber Alert has been cancelled.

