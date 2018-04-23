Boyfriend arrested after girlfriend stabbed in neck at Northridge apartment

A man was arrested for attempted murder when he returned to the scene of his girlfriend's stabbing at an apartment in Northridge. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A man was arrested for attempted murder early Monday morning when he returned to the scene of his girlfriend's stabbing at an apartment in Northridge, authorities said.

In a 911 call shortly after 2 a.m., the woman initially said her apartment in the 17700 block of Lassen Street had been burglarized, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. She was described as being in her 30s.

Officers responded to the scene and found the caller suffering from a stab wound to her neck, an LAPD spokesperson said. She was transported to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition.

An investigation revealed that the incident stemmed from a domestic dispute, not a burglary, police said.

The suspect returned to the location and was taken into custody. His name was not immediately released.

Although the apartment is located near the campus of Cal State Northridge, the woman is not a student or employee of the university, investigators said.
