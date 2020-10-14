Marijuana grow discovered after fire burns inside commercial building in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A marijuana grow was discovered inside a commercial building in Boyle Heights Wednesday morning after a fire ripped through the structure.

Firefighters responded to the fire on the 3500 block of Olympic Boulevard just before 3 a.m. and extinguished the flames in less than an hour. Firefighters made their way inside the building and encountered heavy smoke with very little visibility, according to Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Fire crews discovered the marijuana grow operation in the building and a large air conditioning unit had fallen through the roof, Stewart said.

A department HazMat team was sent to the scene due to the discovery of bottles of unknown chemicals and gases inside the building, she said.

No injuries were reported. Arson investigators were called to the scene per department protocol.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
boyle heightslos angeleslos angeles countymarijuanafirelos angeles city fire department
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CA GOP defends illegal ballot boxes, plans to expand program
Beverly Hills bans trick-or-treating on Halloween due to COVID-19
Cottonelle wipes recalled over bacteria concerns
Baby in life support battle dies shortly after release from hospital
Orange County seeing massive surge in mail-in voting
Protest briefly shuts down 134 Freeway in Burbank
Message of unity replaces torched Biden-Harris farm display
Show More
Woman who called police on Black birdwatcher may agree to community service deal
LIVE: Barrett back on Capitol Hill for senators' final questions
Conchata Ferrell - Berta on 'Two and a Half Men' - dies at 77
LAFD rolls out 1st firefighting robot vehicle in US
CA releases Halloween guidance, 'discourages' trick-or-treating
More TOP STORIES News