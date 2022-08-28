6 wounded after gunman opens fire into crowd following argument at Boyle Heights bar, police say

Six people were shot and wounded after an argument erupted at a bar in Boyle Heights and a man opened fire into a crowd, police said.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Six people were shot and wounded early Sunday morning after an argument erupted at a bar in Boyle Heights and a man opened fire into a crowd, authorities said.

The incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. at the Holiday Bar in the 2400 block of Whittier Boulevard, where the verbal dispute escalated into a physical altercation before the shooting, according to Los Angeles police Lt. Leticia Ruiz.

Officers arrived at the scene to find six victims -- four men and two women -- suffering from gunshot wounds, an LAPD spokesperson said. Bystanders were holding down the suspect.

The injured, including a man in critical condition, were transported to hospitals, the spokesperson said. The critically wounded man's condition was later upgraded to stable; he and the other victims are expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody and a handgun was recovered, police said. His identity was not immediately released.

The circumstances that prompted the argument were unclear.