Coronavirus: Volunteers home-deliver bags of groceries, essentials to seniors in Boyle Heights

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Health officials have taken special care in warning seniors to stay home because they may be more vulnerable during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Although some local grocery stores have started offering special shopping hours for seniors, not everyone may be able to get out and shop - that's where one local group stepped in to help.

Volunteers in Boyle Heights came together to deliver bags of groceries and other necessities, including milk, eggs and toilet paper to seniors in the area who might be sick, living alone, or unable to get out by themselves.

LIST: LAUSD 'Grab & Go' food center locations, SoCal stores with exclusive hours for seniors

"They're worried. They want to know more information. They have questions for us and we try to just answer those concerns that they have and just address them and ensure them that they're going to be okay ... and that we're in this together," said volunteer Fred Huguez.

The group has already donated more than 100 bags of groceries and essentials and plan to keep it up for as long as possible.

U.S. veterans help South Gate seniors in need with care packages amid COVID-19 crisis
The American Legion, operated by U.S. veterans, Post #335 in South Gate took the initiative to make and deliver care packages to local seniors in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

