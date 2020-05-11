Security guard suffers broken arm after confrontation over masks inside Van Nuys Target

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A security guard was left with a broken arm following a physical confrontation with two men who refused to wear masks inside a Target in Van Nuys.

The incident on May 1 started when a group of four security guards were escorting two men out of the store, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. A physical confrontation ensued when one of the two men turned out and started hitting one of the guards, which was captured on surveillance video.

One of the guards suffered a broken arm. Additional details on his condition were not immediately available.

The suspects, who are believed to be homeless, left the store but were arrested this weekend, according to Lt. Jim Gavin.

Gavin says this is the fourth reported fight over masks in Van Nuys since they became a requirement in public places.

Both suspects are facing felony battery charges and are each being held on $50,000 bail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
van nuyslos angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentface maskfightcoronavirussurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom: Western states requesting $1 trillion in federal aid
When will Clorox wipes again be plentiful in stores?
LIVE: LA County officials provide coronavirus update
COVID-19 deaths in CA projected to rise higher than earlier prediction
Pres. Trump discusses coronavirus testing: WATCH LIVE
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
LA County beaches may reopen as early as Wednesday
Show More
High-speed Houston police chase ends in arrest
COVID-19: LA County reports 18 new deaths, 484 additional cases
Procession held for Newport Beach police detective
Officer describes dramatic rescue of CA hiker trapped in whirlpool
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
More TOP STORIES News