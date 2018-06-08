Brea assault suspect surrenders following SWAT standoff

A man who tried to stuff a woman into the back of a van surrendered to a SWAT team after barricading himself in a Brea house for nearly four hours on Friday, officials said.The incident began around 10:30 a.m. when the woman, Robin Simon, was unloading groceries from her van in the 1500 block of West Hodson Avenue in Brea.The suspect approached Simon and began to attack her, although she was able to alert her son by screaming."He just wrapped his arm around me and started beating me with his other arm and threw me in the back of my van," Simon said.Simon's son was able to fight off the suspect, who threatened to shoot them before locking himself in a nearby house that neighbors say belongs to his ex-wife.After nearly a four-hour standoff with a SWAT team that included the deployment of flash-bang grenades, the suspect finally exited the house and was taken in to custody.The SWAT team was unable to locate any gun inside the house while Simon was treated at the scene for minor injuries.The suspect is facing at least one felony assault charge, officials said.