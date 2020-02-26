Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting at Brea park

The incident began as a call for a man with a gun at Carbon Canyon Regional Park around 5:30 p.m.
After Brea Police Department officers responded, the confrontation led to gunfire.
#OCSDPIO Today at approx 5:30pm, the Brea Police Department was involved in an OIS. Officers were responding to a call at Carbon Canyon Regional Park of a man with a gun. The suspect is deceased, no officers were injured. @OCSheriff handling the OIS investigation.— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) February 26, 2020
The suspect is deceased and no officers were injured, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the incident.
No further details were immediately available.