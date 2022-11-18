Dancers bust a move at world's biggest breaking battle

The best breakdancers from around the world performed in the Red Bull BC One World Final at The Crown at the Hammerstein Ballroom

Manhattan -- The biggest breakdancing battle in the world took place in New York City on Saturday, Nov. 12.

The planet's best breakers performed in the Red Bull BC One World Final at The Crown at the Hammerstein Ballroom.

One breakdancer says it's fitting that the competition happened in NYC.

"It's really dope that the Red Bull BC1 is in New York this year because New York is where hip hop was born. New York is where breaking started," said Logan "Logistx" Edra. "If it could be in New York every year, I'm all for that."

There were 32 competitors. B-Girl India and B-Boy Victor were crowned champions before a sold-out crowd.

The competition was aired on ESPN+.

Learn more about the history of breakdancing and this competition here.