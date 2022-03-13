ukraine

American journalist Brent Renaud killed by attack in Ukraine: Kyiv police

EMBED <>More Videos

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35

UKRAINE -- Kyiv Region police say a U.S. video journalist has died and another journalist was injured when they were attacked by Russian forces in Ukraine.

The police force said Sunday on its official website that Russian troops opened fire on the car of Brent Renaud and another journalist in Irpin near the capital. It said the injured journalist was being taken to a hospital in Kyiv.

A New York Times spokesperson said Renaud, 50, was a "talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years." It said he was not working for the publication at the time of his death.

The police force said: "Of course, the profession of journalism carries risks. Nonetheless, U.S. citizen Brent Renaud paid with his life trying to highlight the deceit, cruelty and ruthlessness of the aggressor."

Asked about the reports, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CBS News that the U.S. government would be consulting with the Ukrainians to determine how this happened and would then "execute appropriate consequences."

"This is part and parcel of what has been a brazen aggression on the part of the Russians, where they have targeted civilians, they have targeted hospitals, they have targeted places of worship, and they have targeted journalists," Sullivan said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
vladimir putinrussiawarukraineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Bus full of Ukrainian refugees overturns in Italy; 1 dead
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
SoCal shop vows to continue helping Ukraine despite Russian goods ban
TOP STORIES
Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35
Firefighters battle large pallet yard fire in South Los Angeles
Time to 'spring forward': Daylight saving time is here
52-year-old man fatally shot while walking dog in Mid-City, LAPD says
$50,000 reward offered in death of 13-year-old killed by stray bullet
LAUSD not ready to ditch mask mandate as COVID-19 infections drop
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
Show More
Hailey Bieber hospitalized for brain blood clot
Uber charging customers new fuel surcharge for rides, delivery
Carport fire destroys several cars in Thousand Oaks
Evacuations issued as wildfire burns in Santa Barbara County
Trader Joe's recalls salads in California, 4 other states
More TOP STORIES News