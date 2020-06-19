u.s. & world

Brett Hankison, officer involved in Breonna Taylor shooting, to be fired

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Louisville's mayor said Friday that one of three police officers involved in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor will be fired.

Mayor Greg Fisher said interim Louisville police Chief Robert Schroeder has started termination proceedings for Officer Brett Hankison. Two other officers remain on administrative reassignment while the shooting is investigated.

Fischer said officials could not answer questions about the firing because of state law. He referred all questions to the Jefferson County attorney's office.



Taylor, who was black, was gunned down by officers who burst into her Louisville home using a no-knock warrant. She was shot eight times by officers conducting a narcotics investigation on March 13. No drugs were found at her home.

EMBED More News Videos

Louisville, Kentucky, has banned the use of controversial "no-knock" warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckypolice shootinggun violenceu.s. & worldrace in america
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
What is Juneteenth? History, celebrations, future of the holiday
Atlanta police call out sick over charges in fatal shooting
COVID-19 risk calculator: Safe, risky things to do as CA reopens
Trump renews efforts to end DACA after Supreme Court ruling
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County sheriff's deputy fatally shoots man in Gardena
Juneteenth events held around Los Angeles area
Trump renews efforts to end DACA after Supreme Court ruling
COVID-19 risk calculator: Safe, risky things to do as CA reopens
Sex harassment probe launched amid search for missing soldier
Racially biased 911 calls would be illegal under proposal
MASK MANDATE: Here are the new rules for California residents
Show More
What's open, what's closed this weekend in LA County
Disneyland unions seek delay in park reopening
5 more workers at SoFi Stadium test positive for COVID-19, prompting inquiry
LA County allowing beauty salons, cardrooms, tattoo parlors to reopen Friday
'Chariots of Fire,' 'Lord of the Rings' actor Ian Holm dies
More TOP STORIES News