Friends, family honor young mother of 3 found fatally shot inside car that crashed in South LA

Bre'Yanna Bailey was a mother of three and her family is calling for an end to the violence.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An emotional vigil was held this week for the 28-year-old mother of three who was fatally shot inside a car that crashed into a hydrant outside a fire station in South Los Angeles.

Bre'Yanna Bailey was found dead near Slauson Avenue and St. Andrews Place earlier this week.

Bailey, who was sitting in the rear passenger seat of a black SUV, had been shot, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

On Thursday, friends and family gathered to remember Bailey. One of her close relatives told Eyewitness News she's fed up with all the senseless violence.

"It's happening way too common for us to lose mothers and even fathers," she said. "It's a senseless act of ignorance."

There were two other people inside the car at the time of the shooting, but their relationship with the victim is unknown.

Detectives said they were still interviewing witnesses to determine exactly what happened. No arrests have been made.