Man grabs power washer, cleans Houston buildings of George Floyd protest graffiti

HOUSTON, Texas -- When a man saw live coverage of the protests in Houston over the death of George Floyd, he decided to do something about the damage done."I just took a shower, I told my wife, 'I'm going to go down there and wipe off all that graffiti,' and I got my pressure washer," said Brian Irving.Irving was seen cleaning off a portion of a federal building Saturday around 2 a.m.He said he was spending four hours overnight doing what he could for the city he's lived in and loved for more than 50 years."I said 'let me go down there and let me clean up my city,'" Irving said. "What came to my mind was what JFK said - 'Ask not what your country can do for you but ask what you can do for your country.' I'm coming down here to put my little bit in."Irving said he's a truck driver by day, but Saturday morning he was determined to use elbow grease to erase vandalism.He said he understands the anger, but not the destruction."We can protest, but we don't have to destroy the city," said Irving.