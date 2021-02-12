localish

Rancho Cucamonga woodworker's patriotic passion, making flags that are works of art

LOS ANGELES -- Brian Oien has taken on a special patriotic project: turning ordinary wood into extraordinary, handcrafted American flags.

"I took a neighbor's flag and actually asked to borrow his flag and he thought I was crazy. Well what are you going to do with it Brian?" said Oien.

He took the flag so he could study it carefully, taking a close look at the placement of the stars and the stripes.

"I literally got to work the next day on this thing," said Oien.

He turned his garage into a wood shop, with the patriotic project giving him purpose. It also allowed him to stay home with his daughter as she battled and survived cancer.

"My why in life is my daughter," said Oien.

His company has sold over 800 American flags to date. He builds one flag each day.

"I have these flags pretty much all over my house," said customer Alex Pena.

"Little things like this can really bring us back centered and we'll get through it," said Kendall Crawford, Oien's neighbor.

"There's hope. There's hope for everybody. Depending on whatever differences that we can come together as one," said Teresa Oien, Brian's wife.

"Being very patriotic, it doesn't just run through my blood, it runs through this country and I want to see it run through everyone's home with an American flag," said Brian.

Check Brian out on Instagram and Facebook
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rancho cucamongaartkabcall goodcommunityflagslocalish
LOCALISH
Wedding chapel brings Las Vegas flair to Long Island
Chicago chocolate factory makes sweets from authentic Mexican cocoa beans
Fighter pilot using business to help other veterans
Retro video games offer a stroll down 'Nostalgia Alley'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain, snow moving through SoCal
LAUSD, teachers union reach deal for reopening schools by mid-April
Stimulus update: House to take final vote on Biden's COVID relief plan | LIVE
Gov. Newsom delivers State of the State address
Storm brings rain, snow to SoCal Wednesday
Diamond Bar standoff: Woman, girl emerge from car after tear gas used
93-year-old couple enjoys long-awaited brunch after getting COVID vaccine
Show More
3 SoCal counties on verge of move to red tier
New images released of suspect in pipe bombs found at RNC, DNC before Capitol riot
Long Beach announces $207M plan for economic recovery
Murder suspect mistakenly released from jail in DTLA
VIDEO: Calif. Uber driver attacked by passenger over mask
More TOP STORIES News