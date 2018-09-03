Brides offering $2K reward for stolen wedding video

All of the wedding video footage for at least two Southern California couples was stolen from a videographer's car parked in the mid-Wilshire area.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Two Southern California brides are living a nightmare just weeks after their weddings.

All the video footage for at least two weddings was stolen out of a videographer's car.

Now they're offering a $2,000 reward for the return of the files.

The irreplaceable files were stored on a MacBook and hard drive left in the car of videographer Steve Park.

The car was left parked near Wilshire and Hobart boulevards in the mid-Wilshire area. Park had a meeting at a nearby restaurant. When he came out, someone had broken into his car and stole the computer and equipment containing all the files.

Park filed a police report and refunded the brides but they decided that wasn't enough.

Now he and the brides, Elina Radulescu and Erica So, have printed up flyers offering a reward and are posting them in the area.

They're asking anyone with information to email them at lostweddingvideo@yahoo.com.
