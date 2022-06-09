britney spears

Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested for trespassing at pop superstar's home wedding

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Britney Spears' ex-husband Jason Allen Alexander was seen trespassing at the pop superstar's home during her wedding in Thousand Oaks Thursday.

Alexander apparently filmed himself live on Instagram walking through Spears' wedding ceremony venue.

Authorities say it happened around 2 p.m. when the Ventura County Sheriff's Department received a call for trespassing.

Authorities then arrested Alexander, who had outstanding out-of-county warrants for his arrest, VCSD officials said.

Officials were unable to clarify whether Alexander was trespassing at her home or the wedding itself.

Alexander and Spears were only married for a few days way back in 2004.

Britney is marrying Sam Asghari in a small ceremony at her home Thursday.

The couple met on the set of a music video in 2016.

This is Spears' third marriage.

