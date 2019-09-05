Brock Turner's sex assault victim makes her name public

Chanel Miller's book "Know My Name" will be released on Sept. 24.
Stanford law professor Michele Dauber is applauding the move.
"She is a very talented writer and is good at making real the implications of sexual violence and the mishandling of sexual violence by powerful institutions," said Dauber.
Miller was sexually assaulted by Brock Turner. He was a freshman at Stanford at the time. She was a recent college graduate and was attending a Stanford fraternity party.
Wednesday afternoon, ABC7 News spoke to Congresswoman Jackie Speier, who led the efforts to have members of Congress read Miller's statement on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives in June of 2016.
"I'm looking forward to reading her memoir cause I'm sure it's going to be a powerful example of how we can overcome adversity," said Speier. "Let's never forget though that Brock Turner almost got off scot-free."
Judge Aaron Persky sentenced Turner to six months in county jail, even though he faced up to 14 years in prison. Persky said at the time he was worried about the impact a long sentence would have on Turner, a swimmer who once was considered a contender for the Olympics.
Persky became the first California judge to be recalled in 80 years. Professor Dauber was the chairperson of the committee to recall Persky.
"I think people are going to read the book and be convinced that Aaron Persky had to go and the recall was correct. I want to point out that many victims of sexual violence are subjected every day to the same mistreatment from the legal system and universities like Stanford," Dauber said.
Stanford University released this statement:
"We applaud Ms. Miller's bravery in talking publicly about the ordeal she has experienced and the horrible act that she suffered on our campus. As a university, we are continuing our efforts to prevent and respond effectively to sexual violence, with the ultimate goal of eradicating it from our community."
Miller's book was profiled Wednesday morning in the New York Times. The paper says she was paid for the book but the publisher declined to say how much.
Lindsey Mansfield, a survivor's advocate with the YWCA of Silicon Valley, says the #MeToo movement continues to be empowering for many.
"For some people, it may mean stepping forward and sharing something. For others, it may mean listening to other peoples' stories, or receiving support around their assault," said Mansfield.
Miller also gave an interview to 60 Minutes in advance of the release of her book.