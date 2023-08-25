Doctors have determined cause of Bronny James' sudden cardiac arrest, LeBron rep says

Bronny James plays piano in a video posted by his father, LeBron James, four days after the teenager went into cardiac arrest during a basketball workout at USC.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Doctors have determined the cause of Bronny James' collapse on a basketball court in July and his family says he is expected to make a full recovery.

A James family statement issued Friday says the probable cause of the collapse was "an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated."

"We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future," the statement added. "We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family's request for privacy."

The son of Lakers star LeBron James collapsed on the court July 24 while practicing basketball at USC.

Bronny, whose full name is LeBron James Jr., committed to USC in May after the 6-foot-3 guard became one of the nation's top prospects out of Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth.

Days after his released from the hospital, video released by LeBron showed his son playing piano as he continued his recovery at home.

Here is the full statement released Friday by the LeBron James Family Foundation:

"After a comprehensive initial evaluation at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center led by Dr. Merije Chukumerije and follow-up evaluations at the Mayo Clinic led by Dr. Michael J. Ackerman and Atlantic Health/Morristown Medical Center led by Dr. Matthew W. Martinez, the probable cause of Mr. James' sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) has been identified. It is an anatomically and functionally significant Congenital Heart Defect which can and will be treated.



We are very confident in Bronny's full recovery and return to basketball in the very near future. We will continue to provide updates to media and respectfully reiterate the family's request for privacy."