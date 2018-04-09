Brother of hockey bus crash victim shares talents beyond the ice

Hi guys, I am the little brother of Stephen Wack, who didn't make it last night in the accident. he was really talented at making videos. I was wondering if you could play this one on HNIC for him tonight? I know he'd really appreciate it. https://t.co/wQUOqt6SNs — Justin Wack (@J_wack) April 7, 2018

Stephen was the best big brother I could ever ask for. He was always the most selfless, modest, and humble person immaginable. The support around the hockey comunity means so much. — Justin Wack (@J_wack) April 7, 2018

The younger brother of 21-year-old hockey player Stephen Wack wanted to share a lasting memory of his brother following his tragic passing in the Humboldt Broncos hockey team bus crash.Justin Wack wanted people to know that his brother was a talented video producer who spent countless hours on his craft. He tweeted a video produced by Stephen titled "My Year 2017 (Sam Kolder inspired)" in hopes of having it shared during a tribute to the victims on the CBC. The network showed the video during their April 7 broadcast of CBC News Alberta.Stephen was among 15 people who were killed in the bus crash in Humboldt, Saskatchewan on Friday, April 6. The victims included 10 players, ranging in age from 16 to 21, and five personnel, ranging in age from 18 to 59.