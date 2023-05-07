WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

7 dead, up to 6 injured after car runs into pedestrians in Brownsville, TX; alleged driver arrested

Car crash in Brownsville, Texas under investigation

By ABCNews logo
Sunday, May 7, 2023 5:23PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream

BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Seven people are dead in Brownsville, Texas, after a car ran into pedestrians Sunday morning.

The crash occurred at 8:30 a.m. near the Ozanam Center in Brownsville, a representative from the Brownsville Police Department told ABC News.

In addition to those who died, up to six people are being treated for serious and minor injuries at the hospital, according to police.

Police have a male suspect in custody, authorities said.

SEE ALSO: 'It was nonstop': Survivors describe horror of Allen, Texas mall shooting that killed 8, injured 7

The driver is in the hospital being treated and under 24-hour guard watch, police said. Tests are currently being performed to check for alcohol and drug use, police said.

Investigators did not comment on a possible motive or whether the crash was intentional.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW