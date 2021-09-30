Newsom to sign bill enabling return of seized Bruce's Beach to descendants of original Black owners

Bruce's Beach was taken from Willa and Charles Bruce nearly a century ago. They bought it in 1912 for $1,225, and built a resort catering to Black residents, who had few options at the time for enjoying time along the California coast.
Complete with a bath house, dance hall and cafe, the resort attracted other Black families who purchased adjacent land and created what they hoped would be a ocean-view retreat.
But the resort quickly became a target of the area's white populace, leading to acts of vandalism, attacks on vehicles of Black visitors and even a 1920 attack by the Ku Klux Klan.
The city eventually seized the land through eminent domain in 1924, and other surrounding parcels, under the pretense of planning to build a city park. Today, the land could be worth up to $75 million.
Within the past year, Los Angeles County took the first steps toward returning the seized property, calling it a long-overdue righting of a wrong committed a century ago. Now it sits on Newsom's desk.
The resort was forced out of business, and the Bruces and other Black families ultimately lost their land in 1929.
The families sued, claiming they were the victims of a racially motivated removal campaign. The Bruces were eventually awarded some damages, as were other displaced families. But the Bruces were unable to reopen their resort anywhere else in town.
Despite the city claiming the land was needed for a city park, the property sat vacant for decades. It was not until 1960 that a park was built on a portion of the seized land, with city officials fearing the evicted families could take new legal action if the property wasn't used for the purpose for which it was seized.
The exact parcel of land the Bruces owned was transferred to the state, and then to the county in 1995.
The city park that now sits on a portion of the land seized by the city has borne a variety of names over the years. But it was not until 2006 that the city agreed to rename the park "Bruce's Beach'' in honor of the evicted family. That honor, however, has been derided by critics as a hollow gesture toward the family.
