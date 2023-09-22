Mother of Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol throws perfect ceremonial first pitch

Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol definitely got his baseball skills from his mom and it was apparent when she threw out the perfect first pitch during Thursday's game.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol definitely got his baseball skills from his mom and it was apparent when she threw out the perfect first pitch during Thursday's game.

Graterol's mother, Ysmalia, is a former softball player.

Her son caught her perfect strike as it crossed the plate and then he walked over to give her a big hug.

It's been an emotional week for the pair.

On Tuesday, she saw him pitch for the first time in the major leagues after arriving from Venezuela.

"It was so incredible. I've always wanted to pitch in front of my mom. Being so successful as I've been pitching lately, it was so emotional and nice to have her here," Graterol said through an interpreter after that game. "We never really gave up on any situation and luckily we found a way to get her to the United States."

Graterol saw his mom for the first time in seven years on Sunday night when she arrived from Venezuela. The 25-year old right-hander said he was paralyzed with emotion the first time they saw each other.

"All I heard my mom say was that I was very big and very beautiful," he said. "And the only thing that I told her when I calmed down, I told her that she smelled like home."

Graterol's mom missed her son getting married and the birth of her granddaughter, but she is making up for lost time. Graterol said his mother will be here through at least the end of the postseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.