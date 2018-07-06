Truck fire spreads to brush along Cajon Pass near Devore Heights

EMBED </>More Videos

A truck fire along the Cajon Pass quickly spread to nearby brush Friday morning, causing a structure threat in the Devore Heights area, authorities said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
DEVORE HEIGHTS, SAN BERNARDINO (KABC) --
A truck fire along the Cajon Pass quickly spread to nearby brush Friday morning, causing a brief structure threat in the Devore Heights area, authorities said.

According to San Bernardino County Fire Department officials, the vegetation fire, named the Box Fire, was burning along the northbound 15 Freeway, just north of the 215 Freeway interchange.

RELATED: Scorching heat triggers red flag, excessive heat warnings across Southern California

The fire was first estimated to be 10 acres at about 10 a.m. The blaze quickly exploded to approximately 100 acres in size by 11 a.m. and was 0 percent contained, according to the San Bernardino National Forest. By 2 p.m., fire officials updated the containment number to 15 percent and said the structure threat had been mitigated.



The blaze started out as a box truck fire and extended to vegetation, heading toward the south and east.

It was unknown how many structures were threatened in the Devore Heights area before the structure threat was mitigated, officials said. No evacuations were ordered by fire officials.

Firefighters from Cal Fire and the San Bernardino FD were battling the blaze with assistance from the U.S. Forest Service, fire officials said. Fire crews appeared to get a quick handle on the flames by midday, as air tankers made massive drops of fire retardant and water.

The fire was burning amid triple-digit temperatures in the area and low humidity.

The northbound 15 Freeway Kenwood off-ramp and truck lane were closed until further notice.



A call center was activated for residents, visitors and commuters. For information, dial (909) 383-5688.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
freewayI-15brush firefirecar firetrafficfirefightersDevoreSan BernardinoSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News