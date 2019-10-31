Brush fire breaks out in Fullerton, prompting evacuations

Update on Gilbert & Castlewood Fire:



The fire has burned approx 8 acres & its contained in the NE corner of Gilbert & Castlewood. At this point, no homes are at risk of burning.



The evac order is still in effect while firefighters work to make sure all the flames are out. pic.twitter.com/GXkkKRYMtA — FullertonPD PIO (@FPDPIO) October 31, 2019

FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that was threatening homes erupted in Fullerton Wednesday evening, prompting evacuations in the area.Firefighters responded to the area of Gilbert Street and Castlewood Drive shortly before 8 p.m., with police announcing homes were being evacuated.Fire officials said the blaze had burned at least 20 acres.Fullerton police said at around 9:45 p.m. the fire was at 8 acres and was contained in the northeast corner of Gilbert Street and Castlewood Drive, adding that no homes were at risk of burning.-1700 block of Deerwood-2100 block of Dalewood-1700 block of Summerwood-2200 block Ardmore-2200 Pick Wick Pl-1700 block of Berkshire-All of Chantilly-All of Somerset-All of Brooke Lane-All of Walker LaneThe Fullerton Community Center, 340 W. Commonwealth Ave.Gilbert Street is closed from Rosecrans Avenue to Imperial Boulevard.