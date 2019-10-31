Brush fire breaks out in Fullerton, prompting evacuations

Firefighters responded to the area of Gilbert Street and Castlewood Drive shortly before 8 p.m., with police announcing homes were being evacuated.
Fire officials said the blaze had burned at least 20 acres.
Fullerton police said at around 9:45 p.m. the fire was at 8 acres and was contained in the northeast corner of Gilbert Street and Castlewood Drive, adding that no homes were at risk of burning.
MANDATORY EVACUATIONS
-1700 block of Deerwood
-2100 block of Dalewood
-1700 block of Summerwood
-2200 block Ardmore
-2200 Pick Wick Pl
-1700 block of Berkshire
-All of Chantilly
-All of Somerset
-All of Brooke Lane
-All of Walker Lane
EVACUATION CENTER
The Fullerton Community Center, 340 W. Commonwealth Ave.
Gilbert Street is closed from Rosecrans Avenue to Imperial Boulevard.
