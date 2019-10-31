Brush fire breaks out in Fullerton, prompting evacuations

By ABC7.com staff
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that was threatening homes erupted in Fullerton Wednesday evening, prompting evacuations in the area.

Firefighters responded to the area of Gilbert Street and Castlewood Drive shortly before 8 p.m., with police announcing homes were being evacuated.

Fullerton police said at around 9:45 p.m. the fire was at 8 acres and was contained in the northeast corner of Gilbert Street and Castlewood Drive, adding that no homes were at risk of burning. Residents who fled the area by foot were allowed to return to their homes before 11 p.m., but roads will remain closed to vehicular traffic as firefighters continued controlling the blaze.

Fire officials at one point said the blaze had burned at least 20 acres.

Evacuations were issued for the following areas at one point:

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS

-1700 block of Deerwood
-2100 block of Dalewood
-1700 block of Summerwood
-2200 block Ardmore

-2200 Pick Wick Pl
-1700 block of Berkshire
-All of Chantilly
-All of Somerset
-All of Brooke Lane
-All of Walker Lane

EVACUATION CENTER
The Fullerton Community Center, 340 W. Commonwealth Ave.

Gilbert Street is closed from Rosecrans Avenue to Imperial Boulevard.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fullertonorange countybrush fire
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
South LA commercial property on fire, threatening other buildings
Simi Valley brush fire burns 1,648 acres in red flag conditions
LAUSD sues Juul Labs
Here's every fire burning in Southern California today
All evacs lifted for Hill Fire burning in Jurupa Valley
Moreno Valley: Principal replaced at school where student died after fight
Death rate of homeless in LA County increases
Show More
LAX ride-share ban: Travelers livid after getting stuck for in shuttle
Whittier Narrows brush fire under control after burning 3 acres
Powerful winds stir up dangerous particles
5 UCI fraternity members charged in connection with alcohol-poisoning death of frat brother
Winds push Easy Fire flames close to Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley
More TOP STORIES News