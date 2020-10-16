Firefighters battle small brush fire burning in Sepulveda Basin as region sees more hot temps

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a small brush fire that ignited Friday afternoon in the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley as the region sees another day of hot temperatures.The blaze, dubbed the Burbank Fire, was reported around 1:16 p.m. in the 15700 block of Burbank Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.Responding firefighters encountered at least two small fires, one approximately half an acre on the north side of Burbank Boulevard and another one about half the size burning on the south side.Burbank Boulevard will be closed to traffic between Sepulveda Boulevard and Woodley Avenue for an unknown duration.No evacuations have been announced as there is currently no threat to any structures in the area.