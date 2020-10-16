Firefighters battle small brush fire burning in Sepulveda Basin as region sees more hot temps

By ABC7.com staff
ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a small brush fire that ignited Friday afternoon in the Sepulveda Basin in the San Fernando Valley as the region sees another day of hot temperatures.

The blaze, dubbed the Burbank Fire, was reported around 1:16 p.m. in the 15700 block of Burbank Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Responding firefighters encountered at least two small fires, one approximately half an acre on the north side of Burbank Boulevard and another one about half the size burning on the south side.

Burbank Boulevard will be closed to traffic between Sepulveda Boulevard and Woodley Avenue for an unknown duration.

No evacuations have been announced as there is currently no threat to any structures in the area.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
encinolos angeleslos angeles countybrush fireheatfirefighterslos angeles city fire department
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump administration reverses decision to deny CA aid
Trump to visit Orange County on Sunday
LA's resumed parking enforcement prompts outcry
France: Teacher beheaded, police shoot dead suspected killer
Shooter on the loose after two boys were shot, killed in South LA
Petition urges Newsom to reopen California's theme parks
Commission calls for LA County sheriff to immediately resign
Show More
Parents located after toddler discovered alone in Pasadena
LA ranks No. 2 on 'Rattiest Cities' list
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Tab after nearly 60 years
Red flag warning issued for parts of SoCal
Ex-Mexico army chief arrested in LA on drug, money charges
More TOP STORIES News