Brush fire breaks out near 210 Freeway in Irwindale

@ABC7 i can see the fire on my way home pic.twitter.com/9fGc0JKuIJ — jess (@Imperial77Acade) July 12, 2018

A fast-moving brush fire broke out near the 210 Freeway in Irwindale on Wednesday.The blaze, dubbed the Arrow Fire, was initially said to be more than 5 acres in the area of the 15500 block of E Arrow Highway. The estimated size was later increased to 35 acres with 50 percent containment, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.Firefighters made water drops on the second-alarm blaze from the air, as other fire crews fought the flames from the ground.The flames and smoke were spotted near the busy 210 Freeway during rush hour at about 5 p.m.The Metro Gold Line was shut down in the area due to the flames burning up near the tracks.No structures were threatened, fire officials said.