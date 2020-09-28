Brush fire burns 10 acres in Acton area amid hot, windy conditions

Fire crews were able to contain a potentially dangerous fire that broke out in about 10 acres of brush in the Acton area on Monday.
Firefighters were sent to the 33000 block of Merritt Road around noon and battled the flames from the air and ground.

Fire officials said the blaze had the potential to grow to several hundred acres, but crews were able to stop forward progress just before 1 p.m.

A red flag warning signifying a high risk of wildfire is in effect Monday for several parts of Los Angeles and Ventura counties because of strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity at the start of another heat wave.



At least one structure was reportedly threatened.

Los Angeles County was under a red flag warning for extreme fire danger until 5 p.m. Monday due to high temperatures, low humidity and moderate Santa Ana winds.

City News Service contributed to this report.
