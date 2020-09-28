Brush fire burns 10 acres in Acton area amid hot, windy conditions

Firefighters were sent to the 33000 block of Merritt Road around noon and battled the flames from the air and ground.
Fire officials said the blaze had the potential to grow to several hundred acres, but crews were able to stop forward progress just before 1 p.m.
RELATED: Santa Ana winds, heat wave bring increased threat of wildfires across parts of SoCal
At least one structure was reportedly threatened.
Los Angeles County was under a red flag warning for extreme fire danger until 5 p.m. Monday due to high temperatures, low humidity and moderate Santa Ana winds.
City News Service contributed to this report.