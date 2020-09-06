Fast-moving brush fire burns 1,800 acres in Angeles National Forest

The blaze was reported around 1 p.m. near Cogswell Dam, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-moving brush fire has burned at least 1,800 acres in Angeles National Forest with no containment, fire officials say.

The blaze, called the Bobcat Fire, was reported Sunday around 1 p.m. near Cogswell Dam, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Motorists were asked to stay away from Highway 39 for emergency vehicles to access.



Fire officials said the blaze had a high potential for growth and crews were "experiencing erratic fire behavior."

Hundreds of people had to be evacuated after the blaze broke out. The forest was packed with people trying to cool off in the creeks and barbecuing, which is illegal due to the extreme fire danger.

The rugged terrain, access and triple-digit temperatures created difficult and dangerous conditions for firefighters. Containment as of Sunday evening was at 0%.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.



Officials expected the extreme fire behavior to continue over the course of the night as the intense heat continues.

In Los Angeles, several smaller fires broke out, including one in the Sepulveda Basin, which was contained to six acres. The El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa erupted Saturday and has scorched more than 7,000 acres.
