Fast-moving brush fire burns 1,800 acres in Angeles National Forest

The blaze, called the Bobcat Fire, was reported Sunday around 1 p.m. near Cogswell Dam, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Motorists were asked to stay away from Highway 39 for emergency vehicles to access.
|New Incident| #BobcatFire Your #AngelesNF with assistance by @LACoFDPIO has responded to a brush fire near the West Fork Picnic Area. The fire is 200 acres with a rapid rate of spread. We have sent a second alarm. Please stay from HWY 39 for emergency vehicle access. pic.twitter.com/sjoKU3QHl6— Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 6, 2020
Fire officials said the blaze had a high potential for growth and crews were "experiencing erratic fire behavior."
Hundreds of people had to be evacuated after the blaze broke out. The forest was packed with people trying to cool off in the creeks and barbecuing, which is illegal due to the extreme fire danger.
The rugged terrain, access and triple-digit temperatures created difficult and dangerous conditions for firefighters. Containment as of Sunday evening was at 0%.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
|Update| The #BobcatFire is now 1,800 acres and remains 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/HSTjwsUXrm— Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 7, 2020
Officials expected the extreme fire behavior to continue over the course of the night as the intense heat continues.
In Los Angeles, several smaller fires broke out, including one in the Sepulveda Basin, which was contained to six acres. The El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa erupted Saturday and has scorched more than 7,000 acres.