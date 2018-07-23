Brush fire burns 50 acres in Pomona

The fire prompted evacuations as it moved uphill after originating along North Fairplex Drive shortly before 3 p.m., according to L.A. County fire officials. (L.A. County Fire)

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters battled a brush fire that burned 50 acres in Pomona on Monday, L.A. County fire officials said.

The fire prompted evacuations as it moved uphill after originating along North Fairplex Drive near the 10 Freeway shortly before 3 p.m., according to L.A. County fire officials.

Using a water-dropping helicopter and a dozen engines, firefighters were able to slow its forward progress around 3:45 p.m. and reached 70 percent containment around 9 p.m.

No structures were threatened, per L.A. County fire officials.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

The City News Service contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firefirefirefightersLos Angeles CountyPomona
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Officials offer tips for staying cool amid excessive SoCal heat
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Show More
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
IE grandfather out of jail after granddaughter was fatally shot with his gun by child
More alleged victims of USC gynecologist speak out
Santa Ana man remains in critical condition after arson fire
More News