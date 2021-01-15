Brush fire near Idyllwild grows to 600 acres, prompts evacuation orders in Mountain Center

By ABC7.com staff
MOUNTAIN CENTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire that broke out early Friday morning near Idyllwild quickly burned 600 acres, prompting evacuation orders for local residents.

Shortly after 1 a.m., firefighters responded to the 28000 block of Bonita Vista Road in the San Jacinto Mountains community of Mountain Center and found flames burning in heavy vegetation and pine trees, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

By 3:30 a.m., the blaze had grown to 250 acres and mandatory evacuation orders were issued for residents of Mountain Center. Those affected are being told to use Highway 243 towards Banning or Highway 74 towards Palm Desert to leave the area.

An evacuation center was established at the Banning Community Center at 789 N. San Gorgonio Avenue.

The blaze, dubbed the Bonita Fire, is currently 5% contained.

A handful of streets in the area have been closed:



It's unclear what sparked the fire.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mountain centeridyllwildriverside countyevacuationbrush firefirefirefighters
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Jogger assaults Fullerton student after mask argument
Disneyland Resort to end Annual Passport program
'Kill him with his own gun': Police describe facing the mob at the Capitol
Bipartisan bill would honor officer who fended off Capitol rioters
Many frustrated CA workers locked out of unemployment benefits
Restaurant owners ask for relief from fees amid COVID shutdowns
'Do you need help?' Police say waitress saved abused boy
Show More
Most blame Trump for Capitol attack, poll finds
Who killed JonBenet? Investigator's family keeps the search going
LA County supervisor wants 'wait list' to ensure vaccines aren't wasted
Everything to know about UFC Fight Night on ABC
Mega Millions jackpot at $750M for drawing tonight
More TOP STORIES News