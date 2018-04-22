Montebello brush fire 40 percent contained after burning at least 21 acres

Firefighters from multiple agencies responded Saturday afternoon to a brush fire that burned at least 21 acres in Montebello, officials said. (KABC)

By and ABC7.com staff
MONTEBELLO, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters from multiple agencies responded Saturday afternoon to a brush fire that burned at least 21 acres in Montebello, officials said.

The blaze broke out about noon in heavy brush near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and San Gabriel Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.


The so-called Lincoln Fire, which was burning in a riverbed near the Whittier Narrows Recreation Area, no longer had active flames and the spread of the blaze was stopped, fire officials said. It was 40 percent contained.

There were no reports of injuries or structural damage.

County fire department helicopters assisted Montebello firefighters by performing water drops at the scene.

Firefighters remained in the area to cut containment lines and control hot spots. The strong and shifting winds made the firefight a little more difficult, according to officials.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

