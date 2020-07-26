Firefighters battle brush fire in Jurupa Valley, more than 150 acres burned

The blaze called "Karen Fire" was burning near Sierra Avenue and Karen Lane.
The fire is 10% contained, according to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department.
There are no injuries reported and no structures have been damaged.
#KarenFIRE [UPDATE] The Fire is 150 acres and now 10% contained. No injuries reported and no structures damaged. pic.twitter.com/UNCspud7ik— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) July 26, 2020
Smoke is blowing to the east so people in Colton, Redlands, and San Bernardino may see and smell it.
Riverside County Fire crews are fighting the flames, both from the air and the ground.