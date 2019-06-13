Santa Clarita brush fire: Blaze burns near homes

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire crept along a hillside Wednesday and burned dangerously close to homes in Santa Clarita.

The blaze ignited shortly before 1 p.m. in a wash near 2nd and Race streets. The flames eventually moved onto a hillside.

Firefighters established structure protection in the area. Nearby Master's University was evacuated as a precaution.

Crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, which ended up charring a total of five acres. No structures were damaged, fire officials said.

The fire was one of three that erupted in the area. A 7-acre brush fire was also burning in the Littlerock area. A smaller fire broke out near the 5 and 14 interchange, but that was knocked down quickly.
