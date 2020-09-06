Fast-moving brush fire burns more than 200 acres in Angeles National Forest

The blaze was reported around 1 p.m. near Cogswell Dam, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
AZUSA, Calif. (KABC) -- A fast-moving brush fire has burned more than 200 acres in Angeles National Forest, fire officials say.

The blaze, called the Bobcat Fire, was reported around 1 p.m. near Cogswell Dam, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Motorists were asked to stay away from Highway 39 for emergency vehicles to access.



No additional information was immediately available.

Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
azusalos angeles countybrush firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3,010-acre fire continues to rage near Yucaipa
Crowds pack SoCal beaches amid dangerous heat wave
Creek Fire grows to 45,500 acres with 0% containment, thousands of structures threatened
Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital: 'It hurts to breathe'
Santa Monica Mountain trails temporarily closed after hiker dies
Community runs in solidarity after racist rant at beach
Djokovic out of US Open after hitting line judge with ball
Show More
Valley Fire burns 4,000 acres in San Diego County
SoCal weather: Temps top 110 in weekend heat wave
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits near San Leandro, 2nd of two quakes
Suspects sought in Montclair double shooting
Creek Fire: 207 people airlifted from Mammoth Pool reservoir in daring rescue
More TOP STORIES News