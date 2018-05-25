Brush fire burns vegetation along Burbank hillsides

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3522126" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Raw video from AIR7 HD shows a brush fire burning through vegetation along Burbank hillsides on Friday, creating thick pillars of smoke seen for miles.

A brush fire tore through vegetation along Burbank hillsides on Friday, creating thick pillars of smoke seen for miles.The blaze ignited around 1:30 p.m. near Harvard Road and N. Sunset Canyon Drive. It started as a 1-acre grass fire, but spread quickly through the dry brush.Crews from the Burbank Fire Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the third-alarm fire.Officials said all area recreation areas, including Wildwood Canyon and the Stough Nature Center, were shut down due to the blaze. No residential evacuation orders were given.Sunset Canyon Drive and Bel Aire Road were shut down between Cypress Avenue and Walnut Avenue.The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.