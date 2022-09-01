Evacuations in place as brush fire spreads to 5,155 acres in Castaic; some SB 5 Fwy lanes shut down

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- A large brush fire near Castaic that forced evacuations and the closure of the 5 Freeway amid a brutal heat wave has scorched 5,155 acres, and crews on Thursday continued to try and extinguish the flames.

The so-called Route Fire started around noon Wednesday near the 5 Freeway at Lake Hughes Road. With triple-digit temperatures and thousands of acres of dry brush on the ground, it spread quickly with no containment.

More than 360 firefighters and 15 aircraft from multiple local and federal agencies were deployed to battle the blaze, protect structures and assist with evacuations.

With every update from fire officials, the blaze seemed to grow exponentially. It was first estimated at seven acres, but the numbers kept going up. By around 7 p.m. the fire had exploded in size to 4,600 acres.

The flames were sending thick plumes of smoke thousands of feet into the air, combining with atmospheric conditions to form anvil-shaped clouds. The smoke was reported to be visible from Orange County.

At an evening press conference, firefighters said they were expecting to keep the battle going through the night and into the next day. But they also needed to keep resources spread throughout the region with the likelihood of more fires elsewhere during a Southern California heat wave that is forecast to last into next week.

The heat was taking its toll on firefighters, who had to wear heavy gear and carry equipment during temperatures that were already above 100 degrees regardless of the fire.

Eight of them were treated for heat-releated injuries - six of those had to be transported to local hospitals. They were all expected to recover.

"The folks out there are just taking a beating," said Deputy Chief Tom Ewald, with Los Angeles County fire. "We're advocating for them to hydrate, for supervisors to pay attention to their condition."

The fire at one point caused the shutdown of the 5 Freeway in both directions, leaving thousands of drivers stuck on the road in the heat with nowhere to go as officials worked to gradually divert traffic onto surface streets.

By Thursday morning, the northbound side of the freeway was reopened, while some southbound lanes remained shut down.

Evacuations were ordered for Paradise Mobile Estates and all structures south of Templin Highway along Upper Ridge Route Road. Residents in that area were ordered to evacuate to the north, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Northlake Elementary was also being evacuated by sheriff's deputies.

About 100 to 200 homes were evacuated in the area.

A Red Cross evacuation center was established at West Ranch High School, at 26255 Valencia Blvd. in Santa Clarita.

Los Angeles County has set up a website to provide emergency updates about the fire.

The excessive heat warning for the Castaic Lake area was not scheduled to expire until 8 p.m. Monday.

The cause of the blaze was unknown.