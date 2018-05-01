Brush fire in Lake Elsinore 100 percent contained, burns 73 acres

A brush fire near Lake Elsinore charred 73 acres and appeared to be pushed by the winds in the area before it was fully contained Saturday. (Cal Fire / Riverside County Fire Department)

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire near Lake Elsinore charred 73 acres and appeared to be pushed by the winds in the area before it was fully contained Saturday.

The blaze was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m., according to Cal Fire. Fire crews responded to the area of Main Street and Interstate 15 to find an acre was burning.

But due to the amount of dry brush and winds in the area, the blaze then quickly spread to about 60 acres by 5 p.m.



Authorities said the fire was about 75 percent contained by 7 p.m. and then fully contained it around 9 p.m.

No injuries were reported and no structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire was unknown.
