Firefighters battle brush fire in Chatsworth as hot temperatures smother SoCal

By ABC7.com staff
Firefighters battle brush fire off 118 Fwy in Chatsworth area

CHATSWORTH, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A small brush fire broke out in the Chatsworth area Wednesday morning as a heat wave brought arid conditions to Southern California.

The fire was reported just after 11 a.m. on the hillside along the westbound 118 Freeway between De Soto Avenue and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least one acre was burned as moderate winds fan the flames.

Traffic through the area was impacted by the firefighting operations.





DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
