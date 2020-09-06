Fast-moving brush fire burns more than 200 acres in Angeles National Forest

The blaze, called the Bobcat Fire, was reported around 1 p.m. near Cogswell Dam, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Motorists were asked to stay away from Highway 39 for emergency vehicles to access.
|New Incident| #BobcatFire Your #AngelesNF with assistance by @LACoFDPIO has responded to a brush fire near the West Fork Picnic Area. The fire is 200 acres with a rapid rate of spread. We have sent a second alarm. Please stay from HWY 39 for emergency vehicle access. pic.twitter.com/sjoKU3QHl6— Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 6, 2020
No additional information was immediately available.
