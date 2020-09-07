1,800-acre brush fire in Angeles National Forest could explode in size Monday, officials say

The so-called Bobcat Fire was reported Sunday around 1 p.m. near Cogswell Dam, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Containment as of Monday morning remained at 0%.
Motorists were asked to avoid Highway 39 so it could be used exclusively for emergency vehicles. The highway was later closed at Old San Gabriel Canyon Road.
Structures were being threatened, according to Angeles National Forest officials, who said five engines, three hand crews, four helicopters, five fixed-wing aircraft and two water tenders had been deployed.
Hundreds of people were forced to evacuate after the blaze broke out. The forest was packed with people trying to cool off in the creeks and barbecuing, which is illegal due to the extreme fire danger.
A temporary flight restriction was in place over the fire area, and a large plume of smoke could be seen throughout many parts of L.A. County.
The rugged terrain, access and triple-digit temperatures created difficult and dangerous conditions for firefighters. Fire officials said the blaze had a high potential for growth and crews were "experiencing erratic fire behavior." Officials expected the extreme fire behavior to continue Monday amid a record-breaking heat wave.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
|Update| The #BobcatFire is now 1,800 acres and remains 0% contained. pic.twitter.com/HSTjwsUXrm— Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) September 7, 2020
In L.A., several smaller fires broke out, including one in the Sepulveda Basin, which was contained to six acres. The El Dorado Fire near Yucaipa erupted Saturday and has scorched more than 7,000 acres.