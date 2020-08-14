Crews battle brush fires feet away from homes in Corona

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews were battling brush fires on Thursday that were just feet away from homes near foothills in Corona.

The blaze, called the Skyline Fire, was reported just before 5 p.m. near Foothill Parkway and Skyline Drive, according to the Corona Fire Department.

About 10 to 15 acres have burned at a moderate pace in light of flashy fuels and heavy brush, according to CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department.

Authorities were in the process of closing Trudy Way and Foothill Parkway to traffic, fire officials said.

According to the Corona Fire Department, Corbett Street, Overland Lane, Clearing Circle, Meandering Lane and Burrero Way were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Follow ABC7 for the latest on this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coronariverside county
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Azusa fire threatens homes, prompts evacuations
Apple Valley woman charged in deaths of her infant daughters
Firefighters save American flag while battling SoCal blaze
OC woman with prior DUIs charged with murder of pregnant woman in crash
Lake Fire: Zones under evacuation orders near Angeles National Forest
Flex Alert: Californians asked to conserve power Friday
Blaze near Lake Hughes chars 10,500 acres
Show More
5-year-old shot, killed while outside on bike in North Carolina
Trump admits he's blocking USPS funding to stop mail-in votes
Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate
Heat wave to scorch SoCal through next week
NYC couple takes date night to next level amid pandemic
More TOP STORIES News