Brush fire destroys dozens of homes in SoCal town of Niland

Imperial County Niland Fire Update: Currently we have estimated about 40 homes lost. Please keep out of the town. Sheriff's is conducting a home to home check. #NilandFire — ICPHD (@ICPublicHealth) June 29, 2020

NILAND, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire in the Southern California town of Niland in Imperial County has destroyed dozens of homes, authorities said Monday morning.About 40 homes in Niland, located just off Highway 111 and east of the Salton Sea, have been lost due to the blaze, according to the county's public health department.The fire began just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The acreage of the fire and information regarding injuries were not known.County officials tweeted that wind hampered efforts by firefighters and evacuations were ordered. They urged the public to stay away from the area as the California Highway Patrol blocked Highway 111.Deputies were also going door to door evacuating people.A power outage due to the fire affected about 571 customers, officials said.The Red Cross is providing food and water for first responders and are working to provide shelter by those impacted by the fire.It was not clear how the fire began.