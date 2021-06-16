Brush fire erupts at Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale

IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a brush fire at the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area in Irwindale Tuesday evening.

Smoke billowed over the scene as the blaze was estimated at 10 acres, but there was no immediate structure threat outside of the recreation area, according to the Irwindale Police Department.

Crews with Los Angeles County Fire Department battled the blaze, with helicopters conducting water drops over the flames.

The fire department said the blaze has the potential to grow to 25 acres.

Southern California is dealing with a heat wave that is bringing increased fire risk to the region.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

