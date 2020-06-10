Sepulveda Fire: Brush fire erupts east of 405 Freeway in Bel Air - LIVE

The fire in the Sepulveda Pass was reported at about 12:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, east of the 405 Freeway near Getty Center Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
By about 2:45 a.m., forward progress of the fire was stopped. LAFD said no structures were "imminently threatened" and no evacuation orders have been issued. The blaze, dubbed the Sepulveda Fire, was burning amid hot and dry conditions with minimal winds, and it had the potential to grow more than 40 acres, officials said.
"Though progress is being made, the fire has yet to be fully controlled and no containment factor has been estimated," LAFD said.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze was not known.
Video taken off the 405 Freeway shows plumes of smoke billowing into the air and raging flames on hills.
Nearly 200 LAFD firefighters were at the scene, and L.A. County Fire hand crews and helicopters were assisting in extinguishing the blaze from the ground and air.
The California Highway Patrol said both sides of the 405 Freeway will currently remain open, but the northbound freeway off-ramp at Getty Center Drive would be closed until LAFD operations would be completed.
Southern California has been in the middle of a heat wave the last two days, prompting several brush fires in the area.
Last October, a fire erupted along the 405 in the Sepulveda Pass near the Getty Center, forcing thousands of evacuations.