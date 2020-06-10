Sepulveda Fire: Brush fire erupts east of 405 Freeway in Bel Air - LIVE

Los Angeles firefighters are battling a brush fire in Bel Air early Wednesday morning.
BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles firefighters were battling a 35-acre brush fire that erupted off the 405 Freeway in Bel Air early Wednesday morning.

The fire in the Sepulveda Pass was reported at about 12:15 a.m. in the 1300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, east of the 405 Freeway near Getty Center Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

By about 2:45 a.m., forward progress of the fire was stopped. LAFD said no structures were "imminently threatened" and no evacuation orders have been issued. The blaze, dubbed the Sepulveda Fire, was burning amid hot and dry conditions with minimal winds, and it had the potential to grow more than 40 acres, officials said.

EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles firefighters are battling a brush fire in Bel Air early Wednesday morning.



"Though progress is being made, the fire has yet to be fully controlled and no containment factor has been estimated," LAFD said.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the blaze was not known.

Video taken off the 405 Freeway shows plumes of smoke billowing into the air and raging flames on hills.

Nearly 200 LAFD firefighters were at the scene, and L.A. County Fire hand crews and helicopters were assisting in extinguishing the blaze from the ground and air.

The California Highway Patrol said both sides of the 405 Freeway will currently remain open, but the northbound freeway off-ramp at Getty Center Drive would be closed until LAFD operations would be completed.

Southern California has been in the middle of a heat wave the last two days, prompting several brush fires in the area.

Last October, a fire erupted along the 405 in the Sepulveda Pass near the Getty Center, forcing thousands of evacuations.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bel airlos angeleslos angeles countybrush firewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after chase from South LA to Redondo
LAPD officer charged with assault after Boyle Heights confrontation
Firefighters battle 15-acre fire in Hacienda Heights
After 30 years, 'Cops' off the streets and airwaves
Petition to fire Santa Monica police chief gets 59K signatures
What we know about CA bars, gyms, pro sports, theaters reopening
No, really - can you spread coronavirus without symptoms?
Show More
OC family paints 'BLM' on rooftop in show of solidarity
Battling drug addiction during the COVID-19 pandemic
Beware of COVID-19 surcharges
Men videotaped imitating George Floyd's death during NJ protest
Body camera: Dying man pleads 'save me' during Taser arrest in TX
More TOP STORIES News