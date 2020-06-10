Brush fire erupts east of 405 Freeway in Bel Air

BEL AIR, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles firefighters are battling a brush fire in Bel Air early Wednesday morning.The fire was in the 1300 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard, east of the 405 Freeway near Getty Center Drive and was burning with "unknown structure threat," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.The size of the fire was not immediately known and evacuations have not been ordered at the moment.Video taken off the 405 Freeway shows plumes of smoke billowing into the air and raging flames on hills.Southern California has been in the middle of a heat wave the last two days, prompting several brush fires in the area.Last October, a fire erupted along the 405 in the Sepulveda Pass near the Getty Center, forcing thousands of evacuations.