Brush fire erupts in hills of Eagle Rock next to high school

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high school was placed under a shelter-in-place order after a brush fire broke out in the hills above it in Eagle Rock Thursday afternoon.The fire ignited shortly after 1 p.m. along the 1800 block of Yosemite drive and had scorched about two acres of "medium to light brush," according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The flames moved slowly uphill driven by light winds in the area, and firefighters were able to make quick work of the fire.Eagle Rock High School was under the shelter-in-place order, but evacuations were not issued, according to the Los Angeles Unified School District.No injuries or damages to structures were reported.