Brush fire erupts in Jurupa Valley, prompts evacuations

JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- A brush fire erupted in Jurupa Valley early Thursday morning, prompting evacuations.The fire was burning near the intersection of 46th Street and Crestmore Road and began around 12:39 a.m.Cal Fire Riverside said the fire has burned less than an acre at the moment, but was burning at a rapid rate of spread and evacuations were underway.Evacuations were issued for 46th Avenue from Riverview Drive to Calle Hermosa, Riverview Drive from 46th Avenue to Rio Road, Rio Road from Riverview Drive to Calle Hermosa and Calle Hermosa from Rio Road to 46th Avenue.Southern California is in the midst of increased fire risk as strong winds will remain in the region through at least Thursday evening.Another brush fire erupted in Jurupa Valley Wednesday, which burned more than 600 acres and prompted evacuations in the area.Firefighters were able to stop the forward rate of spread of the Hill Fire and lifted evacuations later in the evening as containment was at 30%.It was not immediately known what started the fire.