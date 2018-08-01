Brush fire erupts in Simi Valley

A brush fire erupted in Simi Valley on Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018.

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) --
A brush fire erupted in Simi Valley Wednesday morning with flames burning dangerously close to at least one structure.

The second-alarm blaze was first reported at 8:30 a.m. in the Tapo Canyon area.

The Ventura County Fire Department said the 8-acre fire was spreading rapidly uphill. Flames were seen near at least one building. It was not known if the structure was a home.

According to the National Weather Service, winds were fairly mild but temperatures were expected to climb to 94 degrees in the afternoon in the area.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
