Brush fire erupts in Turnbull Canyon area of Whittier

WHITTIER, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters battled a brush fire that erupted in the Turnbull Canyon area of Whittier Tuesday night.

The brush fire was just over an acre in an open area after it began before 11 p.m.

Authorities initially said it had the potential of growing up to 10 acres, but were quickly able to get the fire under control.

As many as two water drops were used to battle the fire. Officials said crews had difficulty accessing the blaze.

No homes were threatened from the fire, but Turnbull Canyon Road was shut down as crews attempted to control it.

Los Angeles County Fire Department was leading the effort.
